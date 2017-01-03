Unity Partnership building trust betw...

Unity Partnership building trust between police, minorities in DuPage

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Regina Brent of Aurora is president of Unity Partnership, which has been working for the past year to "bridge that gap between the police and the community" in DuPage County, especially among minority groups and at-risk youth. Woodridge police Chief Brian Cunningham, who recently left the Naperville department after 30 years, is among DuPage County police chiefs involved in Unity Partnership and the citizen group's efforts to connect minorities with law enforcement to grow trust and understanding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Tue Lotteries Abandon... 9
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,713

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC