Unity Partnership building trust between police, minorities in DuPage

Regina Brent of Aurora is president of Unity Partnership, which has been working for the past year to "bridge that gap between the police and the community" in DuPage County, especially among minority groups and at-risk youth. Woodridge police Chief Brian Cunningham, who recently left the Naperville department after 30 years, is among DuPage County police chiefs involved in Unity Partnership and the citizen group's efforts to connect minorities with law enforcement to grow trust and understanding.

