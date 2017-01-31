Theater events: Aurora's Paramount revives Sondheim's 'Sweeney Todd'
Paul-Jordan Jansen plays Sweeney Todd and Bri Sudia is Mrs. Lovett in Paramount Theatre's "Sweeney Todd" beginning previews Feb. 8. Paul-Jordan Jansen plays Sweeney, the former barber Benjamin Barker, who returns home after 15 years in prison vowing revenge on the corrupt judge who destroyed his family in Stephen Sondheim's masterwork, "Sweeney Todd." Rising star Bria Sudia co-stars as Mrs. Lovett, Sweeney's partner in crime, in Paramount Theatre's revival, directed by artistic director Jim Corti with music direction by Tom Vendafreddo.
