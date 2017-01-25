Sugar Grove OKs tax incentive to get a Culver's
Sugar Grove residents may get to enjoy a cool custard treat in town, as a Culver's restaurant may be built on the west side of Route 47. The building would resemble that of the Culver's in DeKalb, unlike the blue-and-white type in neighboring North Aurora. The money would be paid over seven years, with the city rebating 75 percent of the taxes collected in the first two years, 50 percent in years three through five, and 25 percent in years six and seven.
