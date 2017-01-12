Storytelling Through Movement program to get kids dancing at Sugar Grove library

SUGAR GROVE – Dancing and storytime will come together at the Sugar Grove Public Library this month for “Storytelling Through Movement.” Little ones who are Sugar Grove Public Library patrons will be able to participate in the event, scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23 in Meeting Room C. The library is located at 125 S. Municipal Drive, in Sugar Grove. This 45-minute event will be led by Diana True, owner and special events coordinator of Soleunique Dance Complex in Aurora.

