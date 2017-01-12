St. Charles police looking for home i...

St. Charles police looking for home invasion suspect

Read more: Daily Herald

St. Charles police are asking for help locating a man who broke into a woman's home, attacked her and then took off in her van, authorities said. A warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Kenneth J. Chavez, who is accused of home invasion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful restraint and domestic battery, according to a news release from St. Charles police.

