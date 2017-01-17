See 'When the Cat's Away' at Riverfront Playhouse

The Riverfront Playhouse, 13 Water St. in Aurora, continues its production of "When the Cat's Away" by Johnnie Mortimer and Brian Cooke at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Feb. 18. It is a classic British sex farce based on the popular British sitcom "George and Mildred" and is sure to leave you laughing in the aisles. Mildred has booked a second honeymoon but George isn't interested in going with her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.