See Miranda Lambert, Anderson East Sing Joyful 'Woke Up This Morning'
Miranda Lambert was joined by an unorthodox all-star ensemble – including none other than her own father – for a performance of "Woke Up This Morning " in Chicago on January 24th. Lambert, her father Rick Lambert, boyfriend Anderson East, and harmony vocalist Gwen Sebastian all came together to sing the powerful, spiritual song, "We worked on this song for a long time today, so if it sucks, just tell us it doesn't, okay?" Lambert laughs, before singing the song's first notes.
