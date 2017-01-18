Robber hits Aurora clerk with handgun, steals cash and liquor and then carjacks vehicle
An armed robber hit an Aurora liquor store clerk with a handgun, stole cash and liquor and drove away a car he stole at gunpoint in the store's parking lot. Aurora police are seeking information on the incident, which happened about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at Randall Liquors on the 300 block of East Galena Boulevard on the city's Near East Side.
