Provider gets court's OK for new developments after competitors stage legal battle
An Illinois-based rehabilitation provider can start building two new facilities after fighting other long-term care facilities in court over the development. A state court upheld the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board's May decision to grant Transitional Care Management permits for the two facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McKnightsonline.com.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Tue
|Cops know your dr...
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC