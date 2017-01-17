Provider gets court's OK for new deve...

Provider gets court's OK for new developments after competitors stage legal battle

An Illinois-based rehabilitation provider can start building two new facilities after fighting other long-term care facilities in court over the development. A state court upheld the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board's May decision to grant Transitional Care Management permits for the two facilities.

