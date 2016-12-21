Police seek information on suspect in Aurora man's shooting
Aurora police are seeking information in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 26-year-old Aurora man. Andrew Dockery of the 400 block of Jackson Street was shot just before 7 p.m. while he was standing outside in the 400 block of Melrose Avenue on the near southeast side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Mon
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC