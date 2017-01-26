Picnic shelter reservations available in Fox Valley
Fox Valley Park District begins accepting picnic shelter reservations on Wednesday, Feb. 1, for the 13 picnic shelters throughout its park system in Aurora, North Aurora and Montgomery. Reservations for groups of 25 or more are available from May 1 to Oct. 22. Reservation fees are $60 for residents and $90 for others, with a $100 refundable security fee required as well.
