Old silo could become North Aurora park feature

The old grain silo that towers behind Harner's Restaurant and Bakery in North Aurora could one day be a special place to visit. Village, Fox Valley Park District and Harner's officials have been talking about turning it in to a small park, perhaps with an observatory in or on the nearly 100-foot concrete structure.

