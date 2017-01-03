New Payment Kiosk Makes It Easier To Pay Bills In Aurora
The City of Aurora is now offering residents one more convenient way to pay bills with an automated kiosk located outside of the main entrance at Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place. The new kiosk is open 24/7 for residents to pay water bills, parking tickets, fines and most other City bills.
