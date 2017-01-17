Naperville goals: Decrease mental health calls, fill business vacancies
As part of Naperville's push to release more data for public information and analysis, the city has set a series of goals: The city of Naperville has set seven performance management goals toward which progress will be tracked on an open data portal on the city's website beginning in late March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Sat
|sorry I cheated o...
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Fri
|Double Bubble
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC