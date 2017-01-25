Naperville crashes down slightly in 2016
Police say the diverging diamond interchange at Route 59 and I-88 helped decrease the number of crashes there from 73 in 2015 to 53 in 2016. The intersection of Route 59 and North Aurora Road saw 102 crashes in 2016 -- the most at any one intersection in Naperville last year, police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Jan 21
|sorry I cheated o...
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC