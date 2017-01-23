Mike Myers And Dana Carvey Return To Cinemas With "Wayne's World"
The 25th anniversary of Wayne's World , the 1992 Saturday Night Live spinoff film, will be celebrated by returning to select cinemas on February 7th and 8th. In honor of it's anniversary the film, starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, will feature a pre-recorded, post-film roundtable discussion with director Penelope Spheeris, Rolling Stone movie critic Peter Travers and select cast members, the Rolling Stone reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Jan 21
|sorry I cheated o...
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC