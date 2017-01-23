Mike Myers And Dana Carvey Return To Cinemas With "Wayne's World"

The 25th anniversary of Wayne's World , the 1992 Saturday Night Live spinoff film, will be celebrated by returning to select cinemas on February 7th and 8th. In honor of it's anniversary the film, starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, will feature a pre-recorded, post-film roundtable discussion with director Penelope Spheeris, Rolling Stone movie critic Peter Travers and select cast members, the Rolling Stone reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.