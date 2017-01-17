Methodists donate 180 winter caps, scarves and gloves to Aurora schools

Montgomery resident Joe Middleton, left, of the Fourth Street United Methodist Church Knitten Tree project delivers winter caps, scarves and gloves for needy kids to Dieterich Elementary School's interim principal Sarah Swanson and assistant principal Armando D. Rodriguez. Volunteers delivered gear to Bardwell, Dieterich and Rollins elementary schools in East Aurora Unit District 131 and Schneider Elementary School, North Aurora, in West Aurora Unit District 129.

