Mayor: Naperville bar disturbance 'pr...

Mayor: Naperville bar disturbance 'pretty contained'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Naperville officials say a weekend disturbance at the downtown Bar Louie was an "isolated" problem, even though the scuffle sent a police sergeant to the hospital and required nearly 40 officers from four departments to calm things down. Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Steve Chirico said the city plans to investigate the alcohol-selling practices at Bar Louie, 22 Chicago Ave., to determine what led one patron among a large crowd to throw a bottle that hit a sergeant in the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI Sat sorry I cheated o... 2
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Jan 3 Lotteries Abandon... 9
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC