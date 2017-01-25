Marmion Music Boosters to host annual pancake breakfast Sunday
The Marmion Music Boosters will host its annual pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in Marmion Academy's Lux Dining Hall at 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora. Tickets for the breakfast are $7 for age 13 or older; $5 per child, age 3 to 12; free for children younger than age 3; $25 per family up to five members.
