Marmion Music Boosters to host annual pancake breakfast Sunday

The Marmion Music Boosters will host its annual pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in Marmion Academy's Lux Dining Hall at 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora. Tickets for the breakfast are $7 for age 13 or older; $5 per child, age 3 to 12; free for children younger than age 3; $25 per family up to five members.

