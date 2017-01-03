League of Women Voters to host Aurora mayoral forum Jan. 19
The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is sponsoring an Aurora mayoral forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Pipers Banquets, 1295 Butterfield Road in Aurora. The invited candidates include Rick Guzman, Aldermen Richard Irvin and Mike Saville, and state Rep. Linda Chapa-LaVia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 8
|Jealous
|83
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC