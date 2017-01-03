League of Women Voters to host Aurora mayoral forum Jan. 19

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is sponsoring an Aurora mayoral forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Pipers Banquets, 1295 Butterfield Road in Aurora. The invited candidates include Rick Guzman, Aldermen Richard Irvin and Mike Saville, and state Rep. Linda Chapa-LaVia.

