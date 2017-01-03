League of Women Voters to host Aurora...

League of Women Voters to host Aurora mayoral forum Jan. 19

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is sponsoring an Aurora mayoral forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Pipers Banquets, 1295 Butterfield Road in Aurora. The invited candidates include Rick Guzman, Aldermen Richard Irvin and Mike Saville, and state Rep. Linda Chapa-LaVia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 8 Jealous 83
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Jan 3 Lotteries Abandon... 9
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,912 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,762

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC