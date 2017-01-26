Kane County chairman says he's not interested in another job
Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen says he has no interest in pursuing employment outside of his county job despite shifting some responsibilities to county board members. Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen is still "fully engaged" with the business of running the county despite recent changes that put the emphasis on the county board for initiating and carrying through all proposals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Jan 21
|sorry I cheated o...
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC