Kane County chairman says he's not interested in another job

Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen says he has no interest in pursuing employment outside of his county job despite shifting some responsibilities to county board members. Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen is still "fully engaged" with the business of running the county despite recent changes that put the emphasis on the county board for initiating and carrying through all proposals.

