IL Medic Ticketed for Ambulance Crash
Jan. 17--A senior paramedic with the Aurora Fire Department has been ticketed for running a red light in Naperville earlier this month, causing a crash that toppled the ambulance he was driving and sent a woman's car hurtling into a row of parked vehicles. John A. Nagy, 48, of the 0-99 block of Gregory Street in Aurora, was cited for disobeying a traffic control signal in the Jan. 3 collision, Deputy Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|14 hr
|Cops know your dr...
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC