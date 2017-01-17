IL Medic Ticketed for Ambulance Crash

Jan. 17--A senior paramedic with the Aurora Fire Department has been ticketed for running a red light in Naperville earlier this month, causing a crash that toppled the ambulance he was driving and sent a woman's car hurtling into a row of parked vehicles. John A. Nagy, 48, of the 0-99 block of Gregory Street in Aurora, was cited for disobeying a traffic control signal in the Jan. 3 collision, Deputy Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said Tuesday.

