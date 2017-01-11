How to tell if your teen is using drugs
The Glenbard Parent Series presents "How to Identify If Your Teen Is Using Drugs" for Spanish-speaking parents at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the library at Glenbard East High School, 1014 S. Main St. Lombard. Drugs, including tobacco and alcohol, are easily available to children and adolescents, and all are at risk for substance abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|19 hr
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC