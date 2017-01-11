How to tell if your teen is using drugs

The Glenbard Parent Series presents "How to Identify If Your Teen Is Using Drugs" for Spanish-speaking parents at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the library at Glenbard East High School, 1014 S. Main St. Lombard. Drugs, including tobacco and alcohol, are easily available to children and adolescents, and all are at risk for substance abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.