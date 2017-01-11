Gonnella Baking Co. to Pay $30,000 to Settle EEOC Race Harassment Lawsuit
Gonnella Baking Co. of Chicago will pay $30,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charging race harassment at the company's Aurora, Ill., facility, EEOC announced today.
