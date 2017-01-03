Glenbard event in Spanish to help parents influence teens to be drug-free
The Glenbard Parent Series: Spanish will present "How to Identify if Your Teen is Using Drugs" on Thursday, Jan. 19. Drugs, including tobacco and alcohol, are easily available to children and adolescents, and all are at risk for substance abuse. The ability to recognize this fact will allow adults to reduce the risks.
