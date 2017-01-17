Get 2017 Regional Economic Pulse at Aurora Regional Chamber lunch

The Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Old Second Bank to survey regional business and take the pulse on the region's economy. The results will be shared during a "2017 Regional Economic Pulse," a networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Stonebridge Country Club, 2705 Stonebridge Blvd., Aurora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.