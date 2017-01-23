Gallery: Walkout on President Donald Trump
Thomas Birch, left, a junior who did not wish to disclose any additional information, marches in support of President Donald Trump alongside demonstrators Elena Cruz, a junior from Crystal Lake studying sociology, and Aster Arseneau, a sophomore from Carbondale, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in the Student Center during a protest of Trump's inauguration. "I came [to this protest] because I support the elected president and I want to show SIU that there are people here who support him as well," Birch said.
