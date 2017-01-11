Fourth Street UMC honors 29 church leaders
Aurora resident Paul and Guilianna Eggert, sitting, were among church leaders honored by Fourth Street United Methodist Church in Aurora Jan. 8. Left is Chris Martin of Aurora, church secretary. The annual recognition program saluted church leaders for sharing their personal time, talents and other gifts.
