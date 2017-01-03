Fire displaces 7 in Aurora home
One of the residents noticed smoke in the home but could not find the flames and called 911 about 11:23 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the second-floor window of the home on the 100 block of Symphony Drive.
