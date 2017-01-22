Face Time with Steven Sledzinski
Geneva resident Steven Sledzinski, 26, was working at Button Man Printing in St. Charles when he answered questions for the Kane County Chronicle's Brenda Schory. Sledzinski: I do a bit of acting myself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Jan 21
|sorry I cheated o...
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC