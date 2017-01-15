Drive-by shooting in North Aurora lea...

Drive-by shooting in North Aurora leaves one critically injured

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

The North Aurora Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Orchard Road the evening of Jan. 14. The incident occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store when a suspect in a burgundy Chrysler sedan fired several shots at a car parked in the lot, stated a news release from the police department. Injured in the shooting were a female, 21, of the 0-100 block of Scarsdale Road, Montgomery, who sustained a gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Jan 3 Lotteries Abandon... 9
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC