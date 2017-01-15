Drive-by shooting in North Aurora leaves one critically injured
The North Aurora Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Orchard Road the evening of Jan. 14. The incident occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store when a suspect in a burgundy Chrysler sedan fired several shots at a car parked in the lot, stated a news release from the police department. Injured in the shooting were a female, 21, of the 0-100 block of Scarsdale Road, Montgomery, who sustained a gunshot wound.
