Chicago man charged with shooting Aurora cabbie

A 23-year-old Chicago man faces multiple charges, including one for attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of a taxi driver this week in Aurora. Police said Deonta X. Nabors of the 3700 block of California Avenue is charged with single counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted robbery.

