Chicago Beating Video Leads to Hate Crime Charges

A Chicago beating video of a mentally disabled man this week has led to hate crime charges against four people. Authorities said that Jordan Hill, 18; Tesfaye Cooper, 18; Brittany Covington, 18; and Tanishia Covington, 24, were charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the Chicago Tribune reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.