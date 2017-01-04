CAT facility closure in Aurora could ...

CAT facility closure in Aurora could mean big addition to Decatur

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Y 103

January 4 - Hundreds of jobs could be on the way to the Decatur Caterpillar factory if the company decides to move production away from their Aurora facility. CAT announced Wednesday they are "contemplating" moving machine production out of their Aurora, Illinois facility into other U.S. manufacturing facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) 21 hr Smita Tripathi 53
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Thu Pissed off 82
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Jan 3 Lotteries Abandon... 9
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,594

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC