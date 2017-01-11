Aurora University series to celebrate MLK Jan. 17-20
Join Aurora University's celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday with "Let Freedom Ring," a series of music, film and discussion programs on Jan. 17-20. Aurora University will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday with "Let Freedom Ring," a series of music, film and discussion programs from Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 17-20.
