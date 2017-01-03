Aurora to mark 25th anniversary of 'W...

Aurora to mark 25th anniversary of 'Wayne's World' release

A replica AMC Pacer car, similar to one used in the movie "Wayne's World", is on display in the Hollywood Casino near the rear entrance. It's a most excellent movie and it might not have been filmed in Aurora, but for a quarter of a century Aurorans have embraced references to the movie that made Wayne and Garth a part of pop culture.

