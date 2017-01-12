Aurora receives grant for famers market

Aurora receives grant for famers market

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Aurora Farmers Market, which begins its 105th season this year, has received a $25,000 grant to make fresh, local food more affordable to low-income families in the city. The grant will go toward helping families have access to fresh produce, said Dale Hazelwood, manager of Aurora's market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Wed Meow 84
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Jan 3 Lotteries Abandon... 9
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC