Aurora receives grant for famers market
Aurora Farmers Market, which begins its 105th season this year, has received a $25,000 grant to make fresh, local food more affordable to low-income families in the city. The grant will go toward helping families have access to fresh produce, said Dale Hazelwood, manager of Aurora's market.
