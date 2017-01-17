Aurora police investigating armed rob...

Aurora police investigating armed robbery, carjacking

12 hrs ago

Aurora police are searching for a man who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint Tuesday night and made his getaway in a carjacked SUV. The robbery happened about 8:35 p.m. at Randall Liquors on the 300 block of East Galena Boulevard on the city's near east side.

