Aurora police confiscate three loaded guns during traffic stop
Felony charges have been filed against an 18-year-old Bristol man and 17-year-old Aurora boy after police confiscated three loaded guns during a traffic stop, Aurora police said Tuesday. At about 10:15 p.m. Friday, police saw the driver of a 2005 Jeep Cherokee fail to use his turn signal while changing lanes near West Galena Boulevard and North Highland Avenue, police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said in an email.
