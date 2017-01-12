Aurora native stars in Drury Lane's revamped 'Saturday Night Fever'

Chicago actor Adrian Aguilar, formerly of Aurora and Oswego, steps into John Travolta's boogie shoes as Tony Manero in a revamped stage version of "Saturday Night Fever" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. Adrian Aguilar, center in car, played Kenickie in "Grease" in 2012 at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

