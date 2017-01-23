Aurora man makes cross for each person shot, killed in Chicago in 2017
There are 1 comment on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 2 hrs ago, titled Aurora man makes cross for each person shot, killed in Chicago in 2017. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:
There are 40 of them on a grassy lot in Englewood. Crosses for each shooting victim killed in Chicago since the first of the year.
#1 1 hr ago
What a waste of good wood! Why dont you build a homeless shelter for these deadbeats instead?
