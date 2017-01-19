Aurora man guilty of attempted murder for stomping on a man's head
Darnell Wynn has been found guilty of attempted murder for stomping on a man's head long after he had lost consciousness after a disagreement in an Aurora alley. Wynn, 56, of the 100 block of West Galena Boulevard in Aurora, was found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated battery by Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler, who oversaw Wynn's two-day bench trial this week.
