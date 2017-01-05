Aurora mall begins parent-escort poli...

Aurora mall begins parent-escort policy after large fight

1 hr ago Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

A mall in Aurora has started a new parental escort policy after eight teens were charged following a large fight the day after Christmas. The Beacon-News reports that Fox Valley Mall's new policy mandates that guests younger than age 18 be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older during certain "Parental Escort Policy" days.

