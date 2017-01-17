Aurora land sale means 'good news,' $...

Aurora land sale means 'good news,' $7 million for Dist. 204

"Good news" for Indian Prairie Unit District 204: 25 acres the district no longer needs is turning into $7 million. The district is selling the land at the southwest corner of Route 59 and 75th Street to M/I Homes for $900,000 more than the asking price officials set in December.

