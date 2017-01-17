Aurora Junior Woman's Club to present 'Descendants' Feb. 24-25
Aurora Junior Woman's Club with the Aurora Children's Dental Service has announced its 56th annual musical. "Descendants" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the West Aurora High School auditorium, 1201 W. New York St. in Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Tue
|Cops know your dr...
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC