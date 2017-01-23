Aurora Hispanic Heritage Board to Hos...

Aurora Hispanic Heritage Board to Host 15th Annual Community Breakfast

5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Aurora Hispanic Heritage Advisory Board will host its 15th Annual Community Breakfast on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 a.m. at Gaslite Manor, 2485 Church Road, Aurora. The annual ceremony - with the theme Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow - will bring together hundreds of supporters to celebrate excellence in Aurora's Hispanic community by honoring students and recognizing community leaders for their commitment to the City of Lights.

