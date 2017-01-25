Aurora drug dealer convicted

Aurora drug dealer convicted

An Aurora drug dealer who fled the state while free on bond and was later recaptured has been convicted of dealing cocaine in 2002. A jury on Tuesday convicted Pedro Giles, 37, of the 300 block of Old Indian Trail, of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

