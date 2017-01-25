Aurora drug dealer convicted
An Aurora drug dealer who fled the state while free on bond and was later recaptured has been convicted of dealing cocaine in 2002. A jury on Tuesday convicted Pedro Giles, 37, of the 300 block of Old Indian Trail, of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
