Aurora cops hunt for man who shot cabbie
Aurora police are searching for this man in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday on the city's near east side. Aurora police are asking the public for help to identify a man who shot a cabdriver early Tuesday morning during a robbery attempt on the city's near east side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 8
|Jealous
|83
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC