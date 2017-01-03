Aurora brings Martin Luther King's le...

Aurora brings Martin Luther King's legacy to life at annual event

Monday

More than 250 slots are available for student volunteers to join in the Jan. 16 MLK Day of Service, a part of United We Serve, a national call to service initiative. In celebration of his life and legacy, Aurora's MLK Committee will host the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Metea Valley High School, 1801 N. Eola Road.

