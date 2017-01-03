Aurora brings Martin Luther King's legacy to life at annual event

More than 250 slots are available for student volunteers to join in the Jan. 16 MLK Day of Service, a part of United We Serve, a national call to service initiative. In celebration of his life and legacy, Aurora's MLK Committee will host the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Metea Valley High School, 1801 N. Eola Road.

