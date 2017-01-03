Aurora accepting applications for Cit...

Aurora accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

Friday Jan 6

The Aurora Police Department is accepting applications for the spring session of its Citizen Police Academy which will run for 10 consecutive Thursdays, beginning Feb. 2. The academy allows Aurora residents and business owners the chance to learn how the police department and its officers function on a daily basis by exploring a wide variety of interactive topics. The difference between criminal and civil law, gang and drug awareness, use of force, investigations, and juvenile law are among the subjects taught.

