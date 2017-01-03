Aurora accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy
The Aurora Police Department is accepting applications for the spring session of its Citizen Police Academy which will run for 10 consecutive Thursdays, beginning Feb. 2. The academy allows Aurora residents and business owners the chance to learn how the police department and its officers function on a daily basis by exploring a wide variety of interactive topics. The difference between criminal and civil law, gang and drug awareness, use of force, investigations, and juvenile law are among the subjects taught.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|21 hr
|Jealous
|83
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC